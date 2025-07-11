Humanoid robots are beginning to enter the global economy. At this very moment, humanoids are delivering packages, assisting in factory assembly lines, and working in warehouses. However, we believe the next wave of robotics promises even greater integration, with robots poised to
How Can Investors Capture The Humanoid Robotics Investment Opportunity?
Summary
- The KraneShares Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF aims to capture investment opportunities resulting from the rise of global humanoid robotics and embodied intelligence.
- Advancements in artificial intelligence have made the marriage of robotics with embodied intelligence possible, systems that can learn as they interact with the physical world.
- As investment in humanoid robotics intensifies, the early phases of this technological surge are anticipated to see "enablers", the providers of core technologies and manufacturing capabilities, capture a significant portion of the value.
