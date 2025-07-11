Ripple (XRP-USD) has seen a flurry of both product and regulatory updates so far this year. And the company's decade-long push for regulatory clarity seems to be reaching the most pivotal moment, with the CEO Brad Garlinghouse testifying
Ripple: How A Banking License Could Stir The Still Waters And Reprice XRP
Summary
- Ripple’s pursuit of a national bank charter and Fed Master Account marks a regulatory inflection point, positioning XRP for institutional adoption and compliance.
- XRP’s resilience and long-term vision have set it apart from peers, with Ripple consistently focusing on bridging traditional finance and blockchain infrastructure.
- Ripple’s tech stack, including RLUSD stablecoin and asset tokenization, is now enterprise-ready, with growing recognition from major financial institutions.
- Despite price consolidation, options market activity signals smart money positioning for upside; I rate XRP a strong buy due to asymmetric upside potential.
