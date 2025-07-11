Investors Push Back On Bitcoin Miner Exec Pay

Jul. 11, 2025 8:51 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , ,
VanEck
4.84K Followers

Summary

  • Building on our 2022 analysis, we reviewed executive compensation across eight U.S.-listed Bitcoin miners: BTBT, CIFR, CLSK, CORZ, HUT, MARA, RIOT, and WULF.
  • Bitcoin miners’ pay is significantly higher than in comparable industries, driven by a greater reliance on equity.
  • Patterns in our latest findings reinforce the concerns raised in our 2022 report: that miner executive pay practices remain aggressive, equity-heavy, and often weakly aligned with shareholder outcomes.
  • Most miners in our analysis now support annual say-on-pay votes.

Olsztyn, Poland 13 July 2021. Golden bitcoin coin over defocused stock chart

Nastco

In the 2025 proxy season, shareholders of bitcoin mining companies are pushing back on executive compensation, citing concerns about pay practices and investor alignment.

Please note that VanEck has exposure to Bitcoin and may have positions in Bitcoin

VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: https://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

