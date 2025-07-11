A couple of months ago, I was cautious about Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). This was not because of any doubt about its technological leadership, but because expectations were priced for perfection in a
Performance Vs. Expectations: Rethinking Nvidia And AMD Valuations
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation remains my core AI infrastructure holding, supported by strong fundamentals, robust demand, and a durable developer ecosystem despite elevated valuations and China risks.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. offers tactical upside as a less crowded, less geopolitically exposed play, with growing traction in sovereign AI and inference workloads, but faces execution risks.
- I recommend maintaining Nvidia as a core holding and using AMD for tactical adjustments, while trimming AMD from the core semiconductor portfolio for now.
- No fresh entries in either stock are advised at current valuations; hedge structural risks in Nvidia with puts and await valuation compression or new catalysts.
