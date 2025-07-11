Tryg A/S (TGVSF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Tryg A/S (OTCPK:TGVSF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 11, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Allan Kragh Thaysen - CFO & Member of Executive Board

Gianandrea Roberti - Investor Relations Officer

Johan Kirstein Brammer - Group CEO & Member of Executive Board

Mikael Karrsten - Group Chief Technical Officer & Member of Executive Board

Conference Call Participants

Asbjørn Nicholas Mørk - Danske Bank A/S, Research Division

Mathias Bjerrum Nielsen - Nordea Markets, Research Division

Michele Ballatore - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Nadia Claressa - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca—Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division

Youdish Chicooree - Bernstein Autonomous LLP

Gianandrea Roberti

Good morning, everybody. My name is Gianandrea Roberti. I'm Head of Financial Reporting at Tryg. We published our Q2 figures earlier this morning, and I have here with me, Johan Brammer, our Group CEO; Allan Thaysen, our Group CFO; and Mikael Kärrsten, our Group CTO, to present the figures.

And with these words, over to you, Johan.

Johan Kirstein Brammer

Thanks a lot, Gianandrea, and good morning from me as well, and I will move straight to Slide 4 in the deck and the financial highlights. And I'll start by commenting on our insurance service result that exceeded DKK 2.3 billion in the second quarter, driven by a strong combined ratio of 77.2%. I'll repeat that, a strong combined ratio of 77.2%. And in that context, it is probably important to remind you all that we restated our quarterly figures for 2024 due to an accounting change for our inflation hedge, and that you can find all restated figures for 2024 published in the newsletter we sent out in March. The restatement impacts primarily the runoff result in a negative manner, and therefore, the ISR, and the investment result in a positive manner.