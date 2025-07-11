Storebrand ASA (SREDF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Storebrand ASA (OTCPK:SREDF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 11, 2025 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Johannes Narum - Head of Investor Relations

Lars Aasulv Loddesol - Group CFO and Executive VP of Finance, Strategy, Legal & Sustainability

Odd Arild Grefstad - Group Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Barma - BofA Securities, Research Division

Farooq Hanif - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Hans Rettedal Christiansen - Danske Bank A/S, Research Division

Jan Erik Gjerland - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division

Thomas Svendsen - SEB, Research Division

Ulrik Årdal Zürcher - Nordea Markets, Research Division

Johannes Narum

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Storebrand's second quarter results presentation. As usual, our CEO, Odd Arild Grefstad, will present the key highlights of the quarter, followed by CFO, Lars Loddesol, who will dive deeper into the numbers. At the end of the presentation, participants in the Teams, webinar will have a chance to ask questions. Details on how to join the webinar are found on the Investor Relations website.

But without further ado, I give the word to our CEO, Odd Arild Grefstad.

Odd Arild Grefstad

Thank you, Johannes, and hello, everyone. It has been a relatively turbulent market in the second quarter, where assets under management levels at times has been significantly lower than at the end of the quarter. The so-called Independence Day and uncertainty around global trade and geopolitics, still looms over the markets, also going into the second half of 2025.

Despite the market turbulence, Storebrand delivers a record strong operating result as the business continues to grow double digits. I am pleased to see that we gained trust among new and existing customers. And we are well on track to deliver on our NOK 5 billion result target for 2025. Now let me give an