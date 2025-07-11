British American Tobacco's Smoking Hot At 7Y Highs - Illicit/Growth Headwinds Remain

Juxtaposed Ideas
14.02K Followers

Summary

  • BTI's rally has occurred relatively fast and furious, underscoring the bullish market sentiments surrounding its new category reversal after the prior expensive write-downs.
  • Much of the tailwinds are attributed to Vuse's market leadership and Velo's growing volume/market share in the US, implying its robust vaping/oral approaches.
  • This is aided by the new category's positive gross margins, with it likely to drive bottom-line expansions despite the growth headwinds arising from the illicit market and combustibles secular decline.
  • Given that BTI's rally has pulled forward part of its upside potential and moderated the forward dividend yields, we urge some patience for those looking to add.
  • This is especially given the notably higher short interest volumes and the rather exuberant market sentiments, as the stock also temporarily breaks out of the 7Y resistance levels.

Stack banknote is burning on a black background, symbolizing business payment and financial success

Thicha studio

BTI's Rally Occurred Overly Fast & Furious - Illicit/Intensifying Competition Headwinds Remain

We previously covered British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in July 2024, discussing its H1'24 Pre-Close Trading Update results, which were inline with expectations, with H2'24

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
14.02K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BTI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BTI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News