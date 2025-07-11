Debt Ceiling Increase Will Allow U.S. Treasury To Resume Borrowing

Michael Gray
2.54K Followers

Summary

  • The One Big Beautiful Bill Act raises the debt ceiling by $5 trillion, averting a 2025 debt crisis and enabling continued government funding.
  • Treasury will prioritize short-term Treasury Bill issuance over longer-term bonds, aiming to replenish cash reserves without pushing up long-term rates.
  • This "Activist Treasury Issuance" approach acts as stealth QE, potentially suppressing long-term yields but raising concerns about future inflation risks.
  • Bank of America forecasts Treasury Bills could reach 25% of marketable debt, implying $2 trillion in new T-Bill issuance over the next year.

Treasury Bills

Douglas Rissing

One Big Beautiful Bill Act

On July 4th President Trump signed into law the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB).

This bill is the signature legislation of the President’s second term which encompasses his tax and spending

This article was written by

Michael Gray
2.54K Followers
Michael Gray has devoted his career to following the capital markets and managing fixed income assets. He founded Gray Capital Management LLC and before that was Head of Taxable Fixed Income at Fidelity Investments. Michael has an MBA in Finance from Wharton and a BA in Economics from Union College.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
DIA
--
TLT
--
IVV
--
IWM
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News