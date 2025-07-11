STK: Stay Cautious With Elevated Valuations
Summary
- STK's cautious stance and underweighting of megacap tech have led to recent underperformance but limit risk if valuations revert.
- Current market valuations are at bubble-like extremes, with limited upside and significant downside risk, especially if tariffs bite.
- The fund manager's discipline in not chasing overvalued stocks is commendable, even if it means lagging the market near term.
- Given high valuations and tariff risks, I maintain a hold rating on STK despite its strong long-term track record.
