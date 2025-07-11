Nvidia: Elon Musk Envisions A Robot Future, But Jensen Huang Already Built It

Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • There's already a robotics revolution underway, which has been marketed as an AI revolution.
  • Today, I will elaborate on this train of thought and detail how Nvidia Corporation has already built the robotic offices of the 21st century.
  • While Nvidia is now a behemoth business at $4T, I still believe there's room for share price appreciation through a combination of organic growth and share buybacks.
  • In short, I continue to like the ongoing accumulation of NVDA stock.
Shot of Data Center With Multiple Rows of Fully Operational Server Racks. Modern Telecommunications, Artificial Intelligence,server room,3d rendering

Oselote

Elon Musk Says The Robots Are Coming, But Jensen Huang Says They Already Arrived

There's been much ado about the incoming era of humanoid robots that operate and exist among us. Elon Musk has stated that humanoid robots will

Louis Stevens
Louis Stevens is a former U.S. Army engineer officer who holds an MBA and a BA in political science. Since beginning his journey publishing investment research, Louis has become one of the leading analysts in the investing community, ranking in the top .1% according to TipRanks.

Louis created L.A. Stevens Research in which he runs the LAS Index, a basket of stocks chosen via his proprietary method for investing, which has consistently outperformed the indices since its launch.

Whether you're just getting started, a busy professional, or seasoned veteran running a fund of your own, Louis has served folks like yourself throughout his career in equity research and investing. Learn more.

