For all the consternation over tariffs, 2025 is shaping up to be a great year for European financials. Helped by a weaker dollar, the iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has returned over 40% so far this year, comfortably outperforming the S&P 500.
Swedbank: Flat Earnings May Limit Its Return Potential
Summary
- Swedbank has benefited from higher interest rates, boosting profitability, but this tailwind is now fading as rates contract in Sweden and the Eurozone.
- Earnings are expected to consolidate at current levels, with net interest income and margins coming off their cycle peaks.
- Swedbank's dividend can appeal to income investors. Management recently boosted the payout ratio to 60–70% of net income.
