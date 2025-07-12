Most of us here on the Seeking Alpha platform are probably doing better than average when it comes to getting our finances right. I think the fact that we spend time on following markets, assessing investments, and reading analysts takes on various securities/strategies
Two 10%+ High-Yielders For Retirement Shortfalls
Summary
- The median U.S. household faces a ~30% gap between sustainable income and retirement spending needs, except for high earners.
- Longer lifespans, persistent inflation, and increased caregiver burdens are worsening retirement funding challenges.
- PDI and GPIQ are two 10%+ high-yield picks that could help bridge this financial gap.
