50% Tariff On Brazilian Products: This Is What You Should Do With Your Brazilian Assets

Summary

  • I recommend holding assets tracking major Brazilian indices despite new US tariffs, given heightened uncertainty and market volatility.
  • Trump's 50% tariff on all Brazilian products will significantly impact Brazil's export-dependent economy, especially in commodities like oil and iron ore.
  • Key Brazilian exporters to the US—Embraer, WEG, Suzano, CSN, and Vale—face the greatest exposure and risk from these tariffs.
  • While the US is less reliant on Brazilian trade, Brazil's stock market and related ETFs have already reacted negatively to the tariff announcement.
Investment Thesis

I recommend holding assets that track major Brazilian indices. President Trump sent a letter to Brazilian President Lula informing him that he will apply 50% tariffs to all Brazilian products entering the US starting August 1st.

More than 5 years of experience in equity analysis in LatAm. We provide our clients with in-depth research and insights to help them make informed investment decisions.

