The NEOS S&P 500 High ETF (BATS:SPYI) is a promising covered call ETF that aims to distribute monthly income to investors while participating in the overall growth of the S&P 500. The NEOS S&P 500 High ETF
SPYI: A Rock-Solid JEPI Alternative
Summary
- The NEOS S&P 500 High ETF offers an attractive 12% distribution yield and strong S&P 500 growth participation, especially for tech-focused investors.
- SPYI outperformed larger peers like JEPI in net asset value returns and provides greater exposure to high-growth technology stocks, including the magnificent 7.
- While SPYI’s tech concentration presents a higher risk if the sector underperforms, its option overlay strategy delivers attractive monthly income.
- For investors bullish on U.S. large-cap tech and seeking high income, SPYI is a strong alternative to more diversified covered call ETFs.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPYI, JEPI, NVDA, GOOG, META, AMZN, TSLA, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.