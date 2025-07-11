Half-Year Portfolio Performance 2025

Cassiopeia Value Investing
931 Followers

Summary

  • My portfolio returned 9.3% YTD, underperforming European indices but beating the Dow and S&P 500 with a 236.96% total return since inception.
  • I capitalized on April’s tariff-driven selloff, adding to Himax, Sixt, Petrobras, and initiating a position in Nordea Bank, while exiting Foot Locker at a loss.
  • The portfolio is diversified across 27 stocks, heavily weighted in Europe, with top performers including Société Générale, Compagnie des Alpes, and Freenet.
  • Himax, BMW, Volkswagen, Aercap, Gravity, and Compagnie des Alpes remain core holdings due to strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios, while Société Générale’s robust outlook signals continued upside potential.

Glowing bar charts, pie chart and line graphs in hologram on a laptop. Illustration of the concept of stock trend analysis

Dragon Claws

1. Introduction

The portfolio returned 9.3% (Q1: +6.31%, Q2: +2.82%) since the start of the year, underperforming many European indices but outperforming the Dow Jones and the S&P 500. Since its inception, the portfolio has returned 236.96% (= 10.65% p.a.).

This article was written by

Cassiopeia Value Investing
931 Followers
Investing in European, Asian and American stocks since 2013 with focus on value, growth at reasonable price and dividend income. Portfolio performance since inception: 2013: +30.3%, 2014: +23.1%, 2015: -4.6%, 2016: +12.7%, 2017: +3.4%, 2018: -7.4 %, 2019: +24.6%, 2020: -3.2%, 2021: +87.5%, 2022: -23.8%, 2023: +9.9%, 2024: -1.4%Total return (2013- now): +208.3 %

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T, HIMX, AER, BAMXF, BP, BTI, CLPIF, DHLGY, EVVTY, FPRUF, FRTAF, GRVY, GLMCF, ITOCF, LYB, ONMBF, PBR, SNLRF, SSLLF, SIXGF, SCGLY, VALE, VLKPF, NRDBY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCGLF--
Société Générale Société anonyme
CLPIF--
Compagnie des Alpes SA
DHLGY--
Deutsche Post AG
BTI--
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
NRDBY--
Nordea Bank Abp
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News