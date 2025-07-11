Mar Vista U.S. Quality Q2 2025 Top Contributors And Detractors

Mar Vista Investment Partners
  • Microsoft, Broadcom, and Oracle were among the portfolio’s top contributors for the quarter.
  • Alternatively, Apple, Johnson & Johnson, and Berkshire Hathaway detracted from performance.
  • Microsoft shares rebounded in calendar Q2 following a strong fiscal Q3 2025 (March quarter), driven by accelerating demand for AI-related Azure services.

The following segment was excerpted from the Mar Vista U.S. Quality Q2 2025 Commentary

Microsoft, Broadcom, and Oracle were among the portfolio’s top contributors for the quarter, appreciating +32.75%, +65.02%, and +56.96%, respectively. Alternatively, Apple,

