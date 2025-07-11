Wall Street Roundup: AI Trade, Market Melt Up

iQoncept/iStock via Getty Images

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Musk, Tesla, more politics (0:20). Betting on Nvidia and the AI trade (2:55). Markets continued higher despite concerns (5:40). Financial earnings coming next week; sector showing strength (8:40).

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Welcome back to Wall Street Roundup, I am with Brian Stewart, our Director of News. Welcome back, Brian.

Brian Stewart: Thanks. Great to be here as usual.

RS: As usual, starting off with a Musk and Tesla (TSLA) angle. Wanna catch us up. Is that the place to start?

BS: Yeah. I think that's a good place to start. We've been away for a while. There was a holiday in there, so might as well jump back in where we were when we left.

RS: Might as well celebrate America with Elon Musk and a Tesla talk.

BS: Definitely. The stock actually hasn't moved that much. It's been pretty volatile, so you'll get days of declines, balanced with days of gain. So it's up about 5% in the past five days. But as always, it's a headline generating hub.

You have Musk versus Trump again. The two are sniping at each other, and then Musk has declared a new political party, though it's not clear how much actual effort in that direction has actually been put into it.

The big beautiful bill has passed, and that includes provisions for EV tax credits that should be negative bearish for for Tesla. You have outside of the political sphere, you have the the robotaxi launch in Austin.

There's conflicting reactions to that. Some feel it was kind of an underwhelming performance in terms of the consumer pickup of that service. Others say it's just the start of broad expansion, gotta start somewhere kind of argument.

And I think it just underlines that the argument about Tesla, the feelings about Tesla hinge on two broad issues. One is the extent to which Musk is distracted from running the company.

Another distraction is the CEO of Twitter is leaving. So that leaves open whether or not he's going to have to step into that role or at least spend some time finding somebody else for it.

There's a lot of controversy around Grok and all of these different concerns pulling Musk's attention away from from Tesla caused a concern for investors.

Meanwhile, the underlying argument about the fundamentals that Tesla focus on the growth prospects. So robotaxi, AI, autonomous driving in general.

And it really comes down to the same thing that we've been talking about for the entire year so far is whether or not those growth prospects are gonna outweigh the dent the the company has taken in the past few months in its underlying electric vehicle business.

RS: An entirely different, but also falls under the sometimes bombastic headlines and also the idea of potential promise versus spending versus how much the payoff is gonna be.

And that brings us to NVIDIA (NVDA). They briefly topped $4 trillion in market cap, got a lot of attention. AI stocks gaining as well. What are your thoughts there? What are you seeing there?

BS: I think that's the story of the market really in the last several weeks. It continues to melt higher despite the continuing concerns about tariffs and the economy and when interest rates are gonna move.

But the AI trade has been the engine moving it higher. So you continue to see people move into stocks like Nvidia. Palantir (PLTR) is also up in the last week or so. As you said, briefly topped $4T.

That's just a sign of the feeling that investors still have that NVIDIA remains the tip of the spear for the the build out of the AI infrastructure, and they're still betting that it's going to push higher.

So I think as we move into earning season and we start to hear results from these companies, I think that's going to be the most important question is the extent to which that trade remains viable and the extent to which these stocks have either priced in the movement or maybe overshot the mark a little bit.

RS: And what would you say or what else would you say about the tech sector?

BS: Well, one interesting stock that I wanted to mention, especially with financial earnings coming up was SoFi (SOFI).

It's up about 13% in the past week. There's no major news driving it higher, but there have been a few product launches recently that have given some confidence to investors.

The company is offering more access to private markets for individual investors. It's launched a product that gives more access to private market funds. Meanwhile, it announced in late June that it was returning to crypto trading. It's up 35% so far year to date.

So that's an interesting stock in that it kind of crosses multiple areas. You've got the crypto element. You have the general technology element. You have another company that might benefit from integrating AI into its offerings. And you have the financial offering.

Like I said, the financial stocks are gonna be in the news next week. So it made for an interesting glimpse into the multiple parts of the market.

RS: And what would you say about the broad market, about the broad indexes? There's talk of investors being wary of further tariff announcements, which has certainly been something we've been keeping our eye on now for a couple of months.

Seems that we need to keep our eyes there. What are your thoughts? Do you have any sense of where the market might land next week or start next week? What would you say contextually speaking about the broad markets? Feel free to add bonds in there if you want to.

BS: Sure. I feel there's a split happening at this point between the broad retail investor base, which remains generally bullish.

You can see it in the fact that the markets have continued to drift higher despite concerning headlines, especially surrounding tariffs.

Meanwhile, I feel like analysts have become more vocal in their warnings that the market might be underestimating the threat to tariffs.

I feel like in April, there was a strong reaction to the downside when tariffs were first brought to the forefront, and then a quick snapback when the delay took place.

And now that we're coming to a new deadline, I think the markets have baked in the possibility that there'll be another stay of execution or some sort of reasonable deal struck.

And there's a class of analysts who are warning that might not be the outcome, that there is a highly dangerous possibility built into the tariff wrangling that's going on now that could send the market sharply lower like we saw in April if it comes in comes to pass.

There's a feeling on Wall Street that the smartest traders are the bond traders. So if you want to get a real feel of what's going on, maybe turn away from the stock market and look to bond trading to get a hint of that, especially with the Fed still very much in the conversation.

We have a CPI report coming out next week, and we had minutes from the latest Fed meeting that just came out, that indicated that the Fed is moving towards cutting rates.

A couple of Fed officials said that they were ready to cut rates in July. However, the general trading believes that there'll be another another hold in July.

There's a 93% chance that rates will remain steady after the July meeting, but a majority of people are thinking that September is when that rate cut is going to come.

So I think tariffs and the impact that might have on inflation is one thing to look for, but the Fed has said that the underlying inflationary expectations have been well anchored. That was the the phrase they used in the minutes.

And so I think the Fed is beginning to think that tariffs are A, out of their control and B, it's impossible to really predict what's going to happen with that, so it's not really worth baking into monetary policy thinking.

RS: Earnings wise, what are you looking for this coming week?

BS: So next week, we got a lot of financial companies coming out. We have JPMorgan (JPM). We have Wells Fargo (WFC), Citi (C), Bank of America (BAC).

The financial sector in general has done very well so far. This year, it's outperformed the general market up 9% year to date. It hit its 2025 low on April 7.

It's up 25% from that point. So you've seen a strong response in the financial sector. I think response to those earnings are likely to be muted. It's pretty rare that the large banks will jump dramatically after earnings announcement.

It's just not that kind of investor base. But it does signal that we're moving into the earning season proper, so we're gonna start getting a lot of results.

And like I said, the AI trade is sort of at the center of what's been going on so far in 2025. And so when we start to hear from those companies, I think we're gonna get a lot more market action.

Next week is pretty bare in terms of terms of technology companies, though there is Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM). That's an interesting one given the trade and tariff situation.

A lot of worries that company is going to be affected by a trade war if it takes place. There's also margin pressure for that company, based on the expansion that it's done to try and meet the the AI demand.

So I think the commentary out of that will be a good early indication of where things stand on the overall AI infrastructure conversation. And then Netflix (NFLX) is also reporting next week.

Not quite a tech company, but kind of fits into that, and in a light week for tech earnings, that'll be interesting one to watch.

RS: By the way, we had Dan Rayburn, for those that don't know, an expert on the streaming and media sector. And we just had an episode on Investing Experts called Netflix is Still King. So despite some valuation concerns in general with our quant system, Dan Rayburn still thinks Netflix is king.

So make your way around a lot of analysis around Netflix and see what earnings has to bring.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.