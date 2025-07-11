Technology has reshaped daily life at a pace that is no longer subtle. Just five years ago, AI was quietly powering recommendation engines and social media feeds. Today, it is designing graphics, writing code, generating content, and beginning to reshape entire workflows. The physical world is
A Decade Of Change: How Tech Evolved In The Last Five Years And Bold Bets For The Next Five
- Technology has become a deeper part of our lives in recent years, as new products and services bring greater convenience, value, and functionality.
- The convergence of paradigm shifts and the emergence of new technologies and platforms are expected to accelerate innovation in the next five years.
- This piece builds upon the A Decade of Change insights piece published five years ago and explores emerging opportunities that investors can consider to help insulate portfolios from structural disruption.
