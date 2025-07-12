Core CPI In Focus With JPMorgan, Goldman, Netflix Set To Report Earnings

Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Wall Street Week Ahead, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports, and conference presentations.

Wall Street on Friday was poised for a negative open, with stock index futures down as President Donald Trump slapped a 35% tariff on Canada and warned of further hikes if Ottawa retaliated. The measure will take effect on August 1. U.S. stocks ended Thursday with a record close, as sentiment was boosted by a good bond auction and a lack of further surprises on tariffs from Trump. Meanwhile, Bitcoin surged to a new all-time high on Friday, fueled by growing institutional interest and supportive signals from the Trump administration.

For the upcoming week, investors should keep a close eye on economic events to get a better idea of market sentiment. Economic reports scheduled to be announced next week include Core CPI and NY Empire State Manufacturing Index on Tuesday, and MBA Mortgage Applications and Core PPI on Wednesday. Thursday will include reports on Continuing Jobless Claims and Core Retail Sales, while Building Permits and Housing Starts reports will be released on Friday.

JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), BlackRock (BLK), J&J (JNJ), Bank of America (BAC), Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS), Netflix (NFLX), and PepsiCo (PEP) will report earnings next week.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, July 14: Fastenal (FAST), FB Financial (FBK). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, July 15: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, BlackRock, Citigroup (C). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, July 16: J&J (JNJ), Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs. See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, July 17: Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM