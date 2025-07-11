In October 2017, a biotech diagnostic company named Bioptix rebranded to Riot Blockchain. The stock doubled. That entity is currently known as Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT); a survivor of the 2017 'race to be a blockchain company' trend
Amid Fresh Bitcoin All-Time Highs, Bearish Signals Are Mounting
Summary
- Bitcoin has blasted to a new all-time high price nearing $119k per coin.
- Despite the exuberance in the price, the data is less exciting. Miner Volume share and Exchange Volume are reminiscent of previous price peaks.
- Not all indicators are screaming sell though. MVRV and James Check's Euphoria Zone still show room to run.
- But the proliferation of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana 'Treasury Companies' reminds of prior manias.
- I'm staying long. But it never hurts to lock in some profit at new highs.
