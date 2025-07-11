Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) is an Alabama-based pure metallurgical coal miner. I covered its most direct peer, Tennessee-headquartered Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR), earlier this year and have decided to
US Met Coal Stocks: Warrior Met Coal Better Than Alpha Metallurgical Resources, But I Rate Both A Hold
Summary
- Warrior Met Coal is slightly more attractive than Alpha Metallurgical Resources due to higher gross margins and average coal quality, but both remain fundamentally sound.
- Until metallurgical coal prices bottom and trade policy uncertainties dissipate, a Hold rating for both HCC and AMR seems justified.
- While valuations for both companies are historically high, HCC is currently relatively cheaper than AMR.
- A rebound in coal prices and/or a weaker US dollar should benefit both, but until then I recommend staying on the sidelines due to persistent risks.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.