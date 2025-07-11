Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (GJNSF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCPK:GJNSF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 11, 2025 2:45 AM ET

Mitra Hagen Negård

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Gjensidige's second quarter presentation. My name is Mitra Negård, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. As always, we will start with our CEO, Geir Holmgren, who will give you the highlights of the quarter, before our CFO, Jostein Amdal, will run through the numbers in further detail. And we have plenty of time for Q&A after that.

Geir, please.

Geir Holmgren

Thank you, Mitra, and good morning, everyone. Let us turn to Page 2 for comments on our second quarter results. I'm very pleased to see that our efforts to improve the results are continuing to come through. The results this quarter show a significant improvement. However, it is important to emphasize that part of this is due to natural variability inherent in insurance business.

The profit before tax was NOK 2,955 billion, General insurance service result was NOK 2,200 million, significantly up year-on-year. Insurance revenue increased by 11.7%. The combined ratio declined 79%, reflecting improvements in both the loss and cost ratio. It is very encouraging to see that the underlying profitability improved by 7.5 percentage points when adjusting for adverse development in claims and the change in risk adjustment in the second quarter last year.