Ferrero Group recently agreed to acquire WK Kellogg (KLG) for $31 billion, and this sent the stock soaring by about 30%. This deal could be a sign that some food stocks are undervalued, and
Lamb Weston: This Could Be The Next Food Stock Takeover Target
Summary
- Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. appears undervalued, trading at 16x 2025 earnings, with improving profit estimates and a defensive business model in the food sector.
- Operational turnaround initiatives and cost savings could significantly boost profitability, while activist investor Jana Partners increases buyout potential.
- Share buybacks and a dividend yield of nearly 3% offer shareholder value, especially if interest rates decline.
- While risks remain, current LW stock levels look compelling for a small position, with upside from operational improvements or a potential takeover.
