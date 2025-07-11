Dogs Of The S&P 500: 14 Ideal 'Safer' July Dividend Buys

Jul. 11, 2025 5:23 PM ET
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • High-yield S&P 500 stocks can be risky, but 14 "safer" S&P 500 dividend dogs have strong free cash flow to support payouts and are attractive buys.
  • Analyst forecasts suggest top ten S&P 500 dividend dogs could deliver 27% to 53% net gains by July 2026, with lower-than-market volatility.
  • A market correction could make more high-yield stocks fairly priced; currently, only a select few meet the 'dogcatcher' ideal of yield from $1K invested exceeding share price.
  • Focus on "safer" S&P 500 dividend dogs with positive free cash flow yields; use pullbacks to add positions and improve yield, but exercise caution with cash-poor stocks.
Beautiful border collie in front of a USA flag with sunglasses

SilverV/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

Introducing his Kiplinger Investing newsletter article, Dan Burrows notes,

“Sometimes stocks with the highest dividend yields can be fool's gold. And this could be pertinent to some of the stocks with the highest dividend yields

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold
31.24K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same. Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from YCharts; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

