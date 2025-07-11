My handle is the Michigan Value Investor, but everyone calls me MVI. I have a PhD in theoretical physics from UC Berkeley and worked briefly in the field before switching my interests to investing. I worked as an analyst at a billion dollar fund for several years before starting my own very small fund in 2009. During this time I have developed a group of stocks that I understand well, and I have excellent relations with management in many cases. This long standing familiarity with a select group of companies means I have a pool of investable ideas available to me where I don’t have to take time to get up to speed.





I first became interested in investing when I read an article about Warren Buffett, and my investing style reflects his teachings and those of Charlie Munger. Unlike many value investors, I am not impressed with Ben Graham as an investor.