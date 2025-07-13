NYMTH: A 9.875% Senior Note IPO From New York Mortgage Trust

Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NYMTH offers a high 9.875% yield, but the increased leverage and risk premium signal deteriorating credit quality versus prior NYMT issues.
  • New York Mortgage Trust's financial trends—rising leverage, weak interest coverage, and underperformance—raise red flags for fixed-income investors.
  • NYMTH is priced near par with no upside potential, and sector comparisons show no compelling relative value for this new note.
  • Given the unfavorable risk/reward profile, I rate NYMTH a 'Sell' and would avoid positions in NYMT fixed-income securities.
  • I do much more than just articles at Trade With Beta: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

REIT, Real Estate Investment Trust Concept. A person using laptop with REIT icons representing real estate investment, financial growth, property, asset, income returns, and property market analysis.

Sandwish

Co-authored by Relative Value.

Overview

We continue our line of work dedicated to turning attention to most of the newly listed fixed-income securities on the exchange. This time, our informational article will be about New York Mortgage Trust's (

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta,

we discuss ideas like this as they happen in more detail. All active investors are welcome to join on a free trial and ask any question in our chat room full of sophisticated traders and investors.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
14.77K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NYMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NYMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NYMT
--
NYMTH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News