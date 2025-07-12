The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT) is a pure play growth ETF (no significant dividends or income) that replicates the STOXX World AC NexGen Software Development Index. The methodology there leans heavily towards companies that generate significant
Beyond GICS, Why IGPT Offers A Truer AI Portfolio
Summary
- Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF includes software, semis, cloud, and AI leaders across sectors - beyond what GICS-restricted tech ETFs like VGT or XLK allow.
- Focuses on companies with majority AI/software revenue, enabling inclusion of Meta, Alphabet, and global innovators excluded elsewhere.
- Allows emerging markets and cross-sector names like healthcare or real estate if AI revenues qualify - adding unique diversification.
- Captures long-term beneficiaries of global AI adoption, including smaller or international players not yet mega-cap but fast growing.
