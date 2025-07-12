FFC: Checking-In On One Of Our CEF Holdings (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- FFC offers leveraged exposure to preferred equities, mainly financials, amplifying both upside and downside moves compared to vanilla ETFs like PFF.
- The fund is still undervalued relative to NAV, but discount volatility increases during risk-off events, creating tactical trading opportunities.
- Preferred equity prices are high and credit markets are ebullient, making the 6.8% distribution less attractive versus risk; we see more downside than upside near-term.
- We are trimming our FFC position, maintaining a core holding but planning to add back on future risk-off events and discount widenings.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.