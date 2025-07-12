Risk Management For Today's Income Portfolios

Jul. 12, 2025 3:04 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Income investors should consider risk management techniques to navigate volatility and protect portfolios from surprises.
  • Key strategies include monitoring duration, diversifying across economic scenarios, understanding discount dynamics, and pacing investments during drawdowns.
  • Current market conditions favor tax-exempt municipal funds, high-quality fallen angel bonds, select preferreds, CLO ETFs, and discounted BDCs for diversified income.
  • Opportunity cost analysis suggests moving up in quality and being selective, as risk compensation is currently low for lower-rated assets.
  • I do much more than just articles at Systematic Income: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
An egg teetering on the edge of a plank

Richard Drury

Markets have swept aside concerns about tariffs, slowing economic activity, and a relatively hawkish Fed to push ahead. In an environment where value is harder to come by, it is important for income investors to reflect on key risk management techniques to ensure their

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics
13.34K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FEHAX, FALN, VLYPN, JBBB, CGBD, NCDL, EARN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FEHAX--
First Eagle High Yield Municipal Fund Class A
SHYD--
VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF
FALN--
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
VLYPN--
Valley National Bancorp FIXED RATE RESET PERP PFD SER C
JBBB--
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News