Illumina: Higher Profit Margin Despite GRAIL Divestiture And Macroeconomic Headwinds
Summary
- With Illumina's divestiture of GRAIL, the company will improve its operating expenses, since GRAIL reported significant losses while it was part of Illumina.
- The global DNA sequencing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2024 and 2028, which is a positive aspect for Illumina.
- Illumina has reported higher gross profit margins than its peers, which reflects that its core business is profitable.
- The U.S.government's decision to significantly reduce its expenses on its healthcaresystem will have a negative impact on Illumina.
