For as long as we have been working in the financial industry, which comprises more decades than we care to let on, people have been worrying about debt and deficits. Throughout this time, though, investors the world over, institutional and individual alike, have been reliable
Growth And Interest Rates
Summary
- In a couple weeks we will get the first reading for third quarter GDP growth, and the current consensus among economists is for growth to be right around the same two percent.
- If interest rates subside a bit and growth picks up, then the debt situation becomes more manageable.
- The bill that made its way through Congress last week stands to add a substantial amount of debt to the national balance sheet, with an estimated $3.3 trillion addition to the deficit over the next ten years.
