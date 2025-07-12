TAL Education Group (TAL), a provider of smart learning solutions in China, has been very slippery in 2025. TAL got off to a great start with a huge rally, which likely pulled in the momentum followers, but this proved
TAL Education Group: Weighed Down By Growth Outlook
Summary
- TAL has offered conflicting views as to how its new business model is working out, which is needed to justify getting in on the stock.
- The stock trades at a high multiple because of the fast growth expected from TAL, but the last report suggested growth is slowing down.
- TAL was forced to abandon the business model it followed for most of its existence, but the new model has yet to prove itself.
- All reports released in 2025 were followed by big moves in the stock, and this might happen again, although it could be up as much as it could be down.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.