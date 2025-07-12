Dave: More Cautious After Bull Run

Jul. 12, 2025 4:37 AM ETDave Inc. (DAVE) StockDAVE
The Software Side of Life
4.88K Followers

Summary

  • Dave Inc. has delivered strong revenue and EBITDA growth, driven by CashAI-led credit improvements and operational efficiency, sparking a significant stock rally.
  • Valuation has expanded rapidly, making the stock less of a hidden gem and introducing heightened risk if growth decelerates or expectations are not met.
  • While long-term prospects remain bullish, adopting a more neutral stance due to elevated valuation and potential for increased credit and customer acquisition costs.
3D rendering of a bank building on a dark background with a neon sign and a bitcoin sign. Bank with ATM for online services. Evening street scene of a bank with an ATM.

Aleksandra Matvejeva/iStock via Getty Images

Dave Inc. (DAVE) is a financial technology company that provides banking services, personal finance tools, cash advance features, and other lending solutions. After a period of uncertainty during 2022-2023, this neobank started to gain investor traction in 2024 after posting some impressive results.

This article was written by

The Software Side of Life
4.88K Followers
Individual investor with hands-on experience in the equity markets. Largely focusing on Tech companies or major mispricings in the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DAVE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DAVE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DAVE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News