The S&P500 (SPY) opened last week at 6269 and closed at exactly the same level, forming a weekly "doji." This usually reflects uncertainty and can go on to create a reversal pattern. I wouldn't hold your breath, though. Last
S&P 500: Risk In The Rear Mirror, Week Starting 14th July (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- Despite trade war headlines and rising tariffs, the S&P 500 remains resilient, with markets largely shrugging off negative news and maintaining a bullish trend.
- Technical analysis points to continued upside, with 6500 and potentially 7000 as realistic targets for the S&P 500 later this year/early 2026.
- Short-term corrections and dips are expected, but these should be viewed as buying opportunities.
- This article looks at where the next dip could target.
