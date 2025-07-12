Over the last few market cycles, investors are no doubt familiar with one key theme: the bigger the better, market cap, that is. In the past three years, the S&P 100 has beaten the S&P 500, which has beaten the S&P MidCap 400... and so on.
IWC: Microcaps Hit Key Resistance, Ultra-Low P/E Not Enough Yet
Summary
- IWC has sharply lagged the S&P 500 in the past three years.
- Its valuation is compelling, but we must see confirmation from the chart before a bullish view can hold water.
- I outline key price levels to monitor ahead of weak calendar trends.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.