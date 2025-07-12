Peter Lynch is famous for saying, “invest in what you know”. As a gas pipeline engineer for the better part of a decade, it was in that spirit that I initially started researching the midstream sector and ultimately
At What Price Would I Sell Energy Transfer?
Summary
- Energy Transfer's extensive and diversified asset base is nearly impossible to replicate.
- The high capital expenditure that was required to build out this midstream portfolio has had a depressing effect on cash flow, but should eventually pay dividends for unit holders.
- Bright growth prospects and an eventual diversion of cash flow to unit holders should offer attractive returns for long-term owners.
- The unit price would need to almost double from current levels before I would consider selling.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.