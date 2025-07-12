Back in January, I rated Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) a Hold. The business was executing well, the platform strategy was taking shape, and gross margins were clearly heading in the right direction. But growth was slower, customer momentum looked uneven, and
Calix: Great Execution, Full Valuation
Summary
- Calix is executing well, with strong Q1 results, record gross margins, and expanding customer momentum in core broadband and software segments.
- The platform strategy is driving recurring revenue and customer stickiness, with SmartBiz and SmartMDU expanding the total addressable market.
- Despite operational excellence, Calix trades at a premium valuation (~58x earnings), outpacing both sector peers and its own revenue growth.
- Given the rich valuation and lack of near-term growth catalysts, I maintain a Hold rating and prefer to wait for a better entry point.
