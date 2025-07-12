Amazon Vs Walmart: It's A No-Brainer
Summary
- I maintain Amazon with a buy and Walmart with a sell, as Amazon is better positioned for long-term growth and is less susceptible to tariff uncertainty, in my opinion.
- Amazon's scale and diverse revenue streams give it an edge over Walmart, despite Walmart's aggressive push into e-commerce.
- Walmart is gaining e-commerce market share and innovating, but its margins and growth potential lag Amazon's broader, more profitable ecosystem.
- Valuation and profitability metrics favor Amazon, making it the clear choice for investors seeking exposure to the e-commerce and tech landscape.
- I hereon share my sentiment on Amazon and Walmart, and why I think one is a buy and the other a sell until further notice.
