SPY: Wile E Coyote Moment On The Horizon

Macrotips Trading
6.02K Followers

Summary

  • I maintain my sell recommendation as S&P 500 valuations have returned to bubble-like levels, with forward P/E at 22x and sentiment at 'Extreme Greed'.
  • The recent truce in the US-China trade war fueled a market rebound, but risks from escalating tariffs remain high and earnings forecasts are being cut.
  • Markets are complacent, betting on Trump's tendency to back down ('TACO trade'), but this time he may follow through with new tariffs, risking a sharp correction.
  • If tariffs go into effect as scheduled, the S&P 500 could face a 'Wile E. Coyote' moment, with significant downside risk in the coming weeks.
Wile E. Coyote figure toy character form Looney Tunes

nicescene

In early May, I warned that the trade war between the United States and China could lead to a painful recession by the summer and a significant downside for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY). American businesses

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading
6.02K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
DIA
--
IVV
--
IWM
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News