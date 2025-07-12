Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is beginning to break out of its recent consolidation period from the first few months of the year. This could be the beginning of the next significant leg higher for Bitcoin over the next few months. I'm holding
Strategy Stock: A Leveraged Way To Play Bitcoin
Summary
- I expect Bitcoin to reach $150,000 by October 2025, with MSTR as a leveraged way to outperform Bitcoin during this bull cycle.
- MSTR's massive Bitcoin holdings and AI-powered analytics offerings drive strong investor sentiment and could boost long-term profitability.
- MSTR is riskier and more volatile than Bitcoin, but buying near cycle lows and selling near peaks can maximize gains.
- For steady income, MSTY offers high-yield monthly distributions, but I prefer MSTR for higher total returns; both have unique risks to consider.
