Costco: Not Yet A Meme Stock - Decelerating Growth Triggers Valuation Risks

Juxtaposed Ideas
14.04K Followers

Summary

  • Costco is likely to remain a popular retailer during a challenging macro environment, attributed to its ability to offer great value to its loyal members.
  • Even so, investors may still want to pay close attention to their execution from Q3 '25 onwards, with the end of the 90-day tariff pause potentially triggering higher inflationary pressures.
  • Barring an acceleration in COST's adjusted EPS growth profile at the high double digits to match its premium valuations, the stock is extremely expensive, nearing that of meme stock levels.
  • Despite the market rumors surrounding a possible stock split, readers must note that there is no real change whatsoever to its fundamental performance.
  • Combined with the deteriorating dividend yields and the overstretched investment story, we do not recommend anyone to add to the COST stock here.

Same

Thinglass

COST Continues To Deliver Value To Members, Despite The Challenging Macro Environment

We previously covered Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) in March 2025, discussing how its much needed correction was finally here, albeit not enough, given the stock's still

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
14.04K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AVGO, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COST
--
COST:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News