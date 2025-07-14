Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) became an unofficial Dividend Aristocrat after increasing its distribution for 25 consecutive years in 2024 and continues to rally as the demand for energy increases. When I look at the names that grab
Enterprise Products Partners: Still A Buy Heading Into Earnings Paying Large Distributions
Summary
- EPD is a top-tier midstream operator with 25+ years of distribution growth, benefiting from essential energy infrastructure and rising demand.
- Strong Q1 results, robust balance sheet, and $7.6B in growth projects position EPD for continued cash flow and distribution increases.
- A Fed rate cut cycle will lower EPD’s cost of capital and make its 6%+ yield more attractive versus declining risk-free rates.
- EPD remains undervalued, offering both capital appreciation and reliable income, despite regulatory and industry risks.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.