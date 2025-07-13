We return to focus on Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCQX:NGLOY) ahead of its upcoming results (production report July 23 and Full Q2 2025 earnings release: July 30), prompted also by the company’s recent noteworthy announcements that
Concrete Steps For The New Anglo American; Buy Confirmed
Summary
- Anglo American's restructuring and asset disposals de-risk the business, supporting our Buy rating ahead of H1 results.
- Recent Valterra spin-off, De Beers exit progress, and executive changes reinforce the company's transformation into a focused copper and iron ore player.
- Copper remains the core growth driver, with high-quality mines, volume growth, and supportive long-term demand trends, especially after recent US tariffs.
- Valuation remains attractive with sum-of-parts analysis.
