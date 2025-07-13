ProFrac's (NASDAQ:ACDC) stock has exhibited strength in recent months, particularly given the headwinds currently facing the oilfield services market. Some of this is likely due to the company's cost-cutting efforts and an increase in proppant production. ProFrac is also overindexed
ProFrac Holding: Deteriorating Demand Will Create Problems As The Year Progresses
Summary
- ProFrac's stock has performed reasonably well in 2025 in the face of a challenging demand environment.
- This has been supported by cost-cutting efforts, increased proppant production, increased exposure to larger customers, and a relatively large presence in gas basins.
- Activity levels have declined sharply in Q2 though, which will pressure ProFrac's cash flows going forward.
- While an IPO of the proppant segment could ease ProFrac's debt problems, I remain cautious about ProFrac's prospects due to the difficult demand environment.
