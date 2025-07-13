A little over a year ago, I turned long-term bearish on the Commercial Vehicle Industry in general, and more specifically, on manufacturers of the Class 8 vehicles involved in the transportation of goods. Transportation is a core function of any economy, so it would be
Daimler Truck: Downgrading From A Hold To A Sell
Summary
- I remain long-term bearish on the commercial vehicle sector due to structural shifts toward services, efficiency gains, and costly net zero mandates.
- Daimler Truck is downgraded from Hold to Sell as recent outperformance lacks clear catalysts and valuation is now only fair, not cheap.
- Despite sector underperformance, I recommend maintaining some exposure, but Daimler no longer stands out versus peers like PACCAR or AB Volvo.
- Recent policy changes and mixed results do not justify Daimler’s rally; profit-taking is likely, so I advise reducing or selling positions.
