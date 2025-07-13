Why The June 2025 CPI Report Is A Tale Of Two Contradictions

Chris Lau
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • June CPI is expected to rise 0.23%-0.25%, with inflationary pressures persisting, especially in electricity and select goods due to tariffs.
  • Electricity providers like Vistra and Constellation Energy remain attractive amid rising power costs, while AES lags due to poor fundamentals and high short interest.
  • Food and packaged goods face pricing power challenges; investors should avoid names like Conagra, Campbell's Company, and General Mills despite high dividends.
  • June inflation data is unlikely to move markets significantly, but upcoming tariffs and Fed policy decisions could shift consumer behavior and market sentiment.
  • Automobile inflation and its impact on Ford sales are discussed.
  • DIY Value Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Cute Pink Vintage Car with Money Roll on Roof Rack

CatLane/E+ via Getty Images

On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the Consumer Price Index for June. The inflationary data might shift the market’s attention away from the Trump Administration’s tariff letters posted over the

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply discounted stocks. To dive deeper beyond the ideas in this article, get do-it-yourself tips and tricks by clicking on the blue button beside my name. Subscribe to the DIY Value Investing Free Or Full Level to get alerts separate from the alerts you normally get when following me.

Join the full service to unlock access to top core, income, and community-curated stock models, live online chat, and actionable stock alerts.

This article was written by

Chris Lau
34.73K Followers

Chris Lau is an individual investor and economist with 30 years of experience covering life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. He has degrees in Microbiology and Economics.

Chris runs the investing group DIY Value Investing where he shares his top stock picks of undervalued stocks with catalysts for upside, dividend-income recommendations with quant and payment calendar tracking, high upside plays, and research requests to help you become a better do-it-yourself investor. Learn more.

The returns from the public articles are: 2023 Average Return: 8.4% 2022 Average Return: 6.9% 2021 Average Return 29.9% 2020.

Flagship Products:

1. Top DIY Picks: Undervalued stocks have upcoming catalysts that markets do not expect.

2. Dividend-income Champs that have a long history of dividend growth. Includes printable calendar and quantitative scores.

3. DIY Risky Picks for a speculative allocation positive momentum for up to a moonshot, triple return.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
DIA
--
IVV
--
IWM
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News