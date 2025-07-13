The Tortoise Essential Energy Fund ETF (NYSE:TPZ) is a good buy opportunity if you are looking for an actively managed fund investing in energy infrastructure. The industry is growing fast, and the fund has shown a solid
TPZ: A Solid Option To Invest In The Energy Infrastructure
Summary
- TPZ offers strong exposure to energy infrastructure, with solid recent performance and a balanced split between natural gas and power assets.
- Despite higher fees and lower liquidity than peers, TPZ's active management has outperformed in the last three years, though not over longer periods.
- Combining TPZ with MLPX provides diversification, lowers average fees, and improves liquidity by blending active and passive strategies.
- The sector is poised for growth, but investors should monitor volatility and regulatory risks to maintain a balanced risk-return profile.
