PHD: You Don't Need A Doctorate To Recognize A Good Investment
Summary
- PHD offers a high yield (~9%), but recent dividend cuts and a narrowing discount to NAV warrant caution before initiating a new position.
- Performance has been strong since 2022, but falling interest rates since late 2024 have pressured distributions, making future income less certain.
- The fund's discount to NAV has shrunk from -11% to -2%, reducing its margin of safety compared to historical averages.
- Given potential further ECB rate cuts and limited discount, I rate PHD a Hold and recommend waiting for a wider discount before buying.
