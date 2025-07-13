Bitcoin: Lightning Strikes Twice (Technical Analysis) (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Bitcoin has reached a new all-time high, touching $119K as of July 11th, 2025. Congrats, Bitcoin!
  • This milestone highlights Bitcoin's continued strength alongside the broader stock market rally. However, stocks were flat while BTC rallied 8% this week.
  • I break down the 1 year and 1 month charts for BTC, including trends, support and resistance levels, and momentum and strength indicators.
  • There are bearish signals in one chart and bullish signals in the other, confirming a pattern I am seeing form across high-beta and risk-on assets. I consider it very bullish.
  • Consider not only if and at what price one should enter the trade, but also how — we have many tools available to use now in how to hold BTC. I discuss several options (including options).
Introduction

We are once again at a new historic moment for Bitcoin (BTC-USD). Alongside the stock market, BTC is reaching new highs, breaking $119,000 on July 11th, 2025, even if for just a moment.

This marks Bitcoin's new all-time high, and

Writer, registered investment advisor, and economics educator from Southern California. Author of The Macro Obsession, a weekly newsletter on macroeconomics, markets, and investing.

