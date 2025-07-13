Coca-Cola: Souring Growth Calls For A Sell (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- For Q1, net revenue growth became negative, while organic revenue growth showed a considerable slowdown from the previous quarter.
- Constant currency operating income and EPS growth also slowed QoQ, showing a weakening business trajectory.
- Organic revenue guidance was weak and EPS guidance was cut for full year 2025, showing that the outlook is weak.
- The stock seems overvalued, with the P/S near multiyear highs and at a major premium to the Consumer Staples sector.
- Especially after considering the likeliness of technical downside, I believe the stock deserves to be double downgraded to a sell.
